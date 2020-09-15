Feds: Men hacked US sites after killing of Iranian general

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two computer hackers have been indicted on charges that they defaced websites across the U.S. in retaliation to the killing of Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The men are accused of hacking into U.S. websites and replacing their content with pictures of the top Iranian general and messages such as “Down with America.” Prosecutors said Tuesday that Behzad Mohammadzadeh and Marwan Abusrour boasted online about their actions. Authorities say they are believed to be living in Iran and the Palestinian territories. The U.S. killed Solemani in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January.