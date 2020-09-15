 Skip to Content

Fire erupts in building near Beirut’s port, cause unclear

2:08 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A fire has broken out in a downtown Beirut building near the city’s port where an explosion last month killed and wounded many. It was the third fire in the area within a week as there were two fires last week at the port of Beirut, including a huge one that raised panic among residents. It was not immediately clear what caused Tuesday’s fire in the building that was the work of late Iraq-born British architect Zaha Hadid. The building was still under construction and sits on the main road that passes by the port.  

Associated Press

