Fond du Lac ambulance involved in serious crash

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac ambulance carrying a patient was involved in a serious crash Tuesday morning, according to the Fond du Lac Fire Department.

The emergency vehicle was traveling eastbound on Johnson Street at about 4:15 a.m., en route to St. Agnes Hospital.

The ambulance was hit by a northbound vehicle, causing "extensive damage."

One person was ejected from the car, another was pinned inside and had to be rescued. Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary said they suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two helicopters were called to the scene.

The patient in the ambulance and EMS workers were not hurt in the crash.