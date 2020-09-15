Gov. Evers grants nine more pardons

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday morning that he granted pardons to nine more people this week.

The applicants for pardon went through the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board, which made recommendations to Evers.

"I believe in equal justice for all Wisconsinites and the positive impact pardons can have on our criminal justice system and communities," Evers said in a written statement. "During these unprecedented times, it gives me hope knowing that those receiving pardons are getting a second chance and new opportunities to better their communities."

The new pardons raise Evers total to 65 so far in his term. Over the course of his eight years in office, Republican Gov. Scott Walker granted no pardons.

The governor's office released the names of those pardoned along with a summary of their crimes.