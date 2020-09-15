Harris draws on her past as US faces reckoning on police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is drawing on her past as the U.S. faces a reckoning over policing. As a San Francisco prosecutor, Harris declined to seek the death penalty against a young officer’s killer. But as she rose through politics, allies say she’s understood the need to build productive relationships with law enforcement. After losing the backing of a key officers group in her 2010 race for California attorney general, she won their support for her reelection bid in 2014. That background could be an asset as President Donald Trump tries to convince voters that Harris and Joe Biden would allow more violence and crime in the streets.