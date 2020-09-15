Hazy skies continue, cooler weather to come

MADISON (WKOW) - Westerly winds in the upper portion of our atmosphere continue to bring smoke from the wildfires out west, leading to smokey filtered sunshine once again for southern Wisconsin.

Impacts include milky looking skies, bold and illuminated sunrises and sunsets and slightly poorer air quality is possible.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer than average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s expected. Hazy sunshine is expected with breezy conditions.

Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph at times Tuesday afternoon.

Hazy skies, breezy conditions and warmth continues into Wednesday. A cold front will push through Wednesday night and will bring cooler fall-like temperatures.

Highs will dip into the mid-to-low 60s for the second half of the week into the weekend before the 70s return Monday.

Dry weather continues to dominate the forecast this week.