Indiana court upholds woman’s conviction in bus stop deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the felony criminal recklessness conviction of a woman in a crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a highway to board a school bus. However, the court Monday vacated the misdemeanor reckless driving conviction of Alyssa Shepherd because it constituted double jeopardy. A Fulton County jury convicted the Shepherd of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury for the October 2018 crash. She was sentenced to four years in prison. Shepherd’s attorney said she’ll seek to have the case transferred to the Indiana Supreme Court.