Indonesian patrol confronts Chinese ship in economic zone

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian patrol ship has confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed South China Sea claims. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency says it detected the Chinese ship entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna waters on Friday night. The agency sent a patrol ship and the vessels communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area. An agency official says the Chinese ship left Monday morning and Indonesia has asked the Chinese Embassy to explain what it was doing there.