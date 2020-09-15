Iowa-Grant School District closing elementary and middle school for remainder of week due to COVID-19 concerns

Iowa-Grant School District closing elementary and middle school for remainder of week due to COVID-19 concernsUpdated
LIVINGSTON (WKOW) -- Iowa-Grant School District announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the elementary and middle school will be closing for remainder of the week following the conclusion of the school day.
The decision was made after school administrators consulted with members of the Iowa County Health Department.
The closure affects all IGEMS school programming, including all sports and after-school activities. Further information including food service options will be provided at a later time.