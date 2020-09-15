John Boyega quits perfume ambassador role over Chinese ad

LONDON (AP) — Black actor John Boyega has stepped down from his role as a global ambassador for perfume brand Jo Malone after the company decided to hire a Chinese actor to replace him in an ad he created. The “Star Wars” star wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the brand was wrong to replace his ad campaign in China by using his concepts and a local ambassador without his consent. Jo Malone, an upscale British perfume brand owned by Estée Lauder, has said the change was a “misstep” and removed the ad. The original ad starring Boyega made reference to his Nigerian heritage in a scene featuring West African attire.