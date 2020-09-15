Madison kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Latino Chamber of Commerce, Madison Central Business Improvement District Board and Madison's mayor kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month at the top of State Street Tuesday.

Downtown Madison businesses gave a $10,000 check to the Latino Chamber of Commerce with money from a GoFundMe from the unrest.

"It's going to take a community. It's going to take unity. It's going to take all of us to understand equity and equality," said Jessica Cavazos, the president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County.

During Hispanic Heritage Month you're invited to explore art installations, enjoy street music and visit local shops and restaurants where Latinos make a major impact in the community.

You can check the 'Downtown Madison' Facebook page for specific Hispanic Heritage Month events. They'll run through October 18.