MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person.

Police said 24-year-old Joseph "Joe" Essie was last seen on Bahr Circle Monday night between 7:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Police described him as five-feet nine-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345 or online via p3tips.com.