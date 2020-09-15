Madison yard waste collection schedule changing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Streets Division in Madison is going to a new leaf and yard waste collection schedule this fall, due to COVID-19.

Residents will have assigned days when leaves should be put on the curb.

The new system will begin the week of October 11. The schedule will be available by October 1.

You can still drop off yard waste at the city's three sites. Those are:

1501 W. Badger Rd.

4602 Sycamore Ave.

402 South Point Rd.

The sites are open 7:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Streets Division says the schedule for leaf collection was changed because of a budget hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget issue meant the agency could not hire its usual number of seasonal employees.

"Fewer employees will mean crews collecting leaves will be smaller. Smaller crews means collection speed will be slower. And slower collection means fewer opportunities to have leaves picked up at the curb. Crews will also need to be sure to practice social distancing while pulling leaves from the terraces, which is also likely to slow crews down," the Streets Division said in a news release.