Michigan Catholic priest compared BLM to 9/11 attackers

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The pastor of a Roman Catholic church in suburban Detroit is apologizing after a fellow priest likened Black Lives Matter to the people responsible for the 9/11 attacks. The Rev. Paul Graney used a weekend homily to rail against BLM, whose goal is to eradicate systemic racism and to oppose violence against Black people. Graney is a priest at Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn. Graney says BLM is “anti-family” and “evil.” The Rev. Bob McCabe says Graney’s homily created “confusion and chaos.” McCabe says “every person is sacred in the eyes of God.”