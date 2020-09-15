Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow virus guidelines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has urged the campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden to abide by the state’s guidelines for slowing the coronavirus when they visit Minnesota on Friday. Trump may be running as the “law and order” candidate, but that hasn’t stopped him and his campaign from openly defying state emergency orders as he holds rallies in battleground states. Trump has a rally scheduled for Friday in Bemidji. Biden’s campaign has not yet announced a city or venue for his visit. The Democratic governor is hoping they’ll comply voluntarily instead of forcing the state to enforce its guidelines.