Motorcyclist dead after Juneau County crash

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Lyndon Station man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Juneau County over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m. on County Highway HH at 56th Street in Marion Township.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said the person who called 911 reported the driver was pinned under the motorcycle and didn't have a pulse.

An initial investigation shows the motorcyclist, Robert Yogerst, missed a curve, went into a ditch and then was pinned. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.