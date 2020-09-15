Myanmar opposition party seeks polls delay due to COVID-19

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s main opposition party, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, has joined 23 other political parties in asking the state Union Election Commission to consider rescheduling the Nov. 8 general election due to an upsurge of coronavirus cases. The ruling National League for Democracy party of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s leader, has so far declined to call for postponing the vote for national and state legislatures. The parties calling for a postponement have said that even adhering to health regulations would not allow safe campaigning in situations such as rallies.