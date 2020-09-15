Ohio judge derides restriction of 1 ballot box per county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ruled that a directive restricting Ohio counties to one ballot drop box in November was arbitrary and unreasonable. The county judge’s ruling Tuesday deals the Republican secretary of state in the presidential battleground another in a series of blows to his policies. The office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it will appeal the decision if the judge follows through and invalidates the order. Access to ballot drop boxes has become an urgent matter nationally amid the coronavirus pandemic and cutbacks at the Postal Service. And it is often the largely Democratic urban counties that look to expand the number of drop boxes.