Packers plan new game day experience for home opener

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers are getting ready for their first home game of the season this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Fans will not be allowed inside of Lambeau Field and the parking lots will be closed to the public.

But the team still has plans for a new game day experience.

"Whether it's things in the stadium or engaging in new and different things online, we've got some new programs through the website and the app. We're always thinking of new ways to engage with fans and we're going to continue to do that," Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey tells WBAY.

Titletown near the stadium will be open for some activities on game day.