Pakistani court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he failed to return home to appear before judges to face corruption charges. The development comes after an Islamabad court earlier this month gave the ex-premier a chance to return to Pakistan by Sept. 10 hearing or risk being declared a fugitive from justice. Sharif’s lawyer told judges at the hearing on Tuesday that he could not return home on doctor’s advise. Sharif has been in London since November when he was freed on bail and allowed to seek medical treatment abroad.