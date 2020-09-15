Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

NEW YORK (AP) — Toilet paper is back on store shelves. But you may not recognize some of the brands. Demand for toilet paper was so high during the pandemic, that to keep their shelves stocked, retailers across the country had to buy up foreign brands, mostly from Mexico. A CVS in New York was selling three Mexican toilet paper brands: Regio, Hoteles Elite and Daisy Soft. Mexico’s Petalo was on the shelves of a Piggly Wiggly in Sister Bay, Wisconsin. And a Safeway in Fremont, California, had several of those brands, plus Vogue, whose label said in Spanish that it smells like chamomile. The stores said they needed to get creative during the pandemic as people hoarded toilet paper.