Police: Man sent to the hospital after being shot on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after a man was hurt after being shot on Madison's east side late Monday night.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on the 4700 block of Hayes Road.

When officers got there they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. A female suspect, who police say the victim knew, was also found and detained.

The victim was sent to the hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com