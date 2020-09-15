Police: Milwaukee man killed self as drug agents closed in

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee said they are investigating the death of a man they say was being pursued by federal drug agents when he died. The department said the man shot himself after a foot chase about 2:46 p.m. Monday involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents. Police say the 23-year-old man was from Milwaukee. They said no federal agents fired their guns and city police weren’t involved. A DEA special agent in charge didn’t immediately respond to a phone message.