MARATHON COUNTY (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's campaign has changed the date of his Wisconsin visit this week.

Originally, the president planned to visit Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee on Friday, but that stop has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.

27 News will have you covered on the "Great American Comeback" event.