Some municipal clerks behind schedule in mailing absentee ballots to voters

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Some municipal clerks are behind schedule after not being able to stuff absentee ballots over the weekend while the State Supreme Court weighed whether or not to include the Green Party candidate on the November ballot.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's rejection to put Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot officially gave clerks the green light to start mailing more than a million ballots to voters on Tuesday.

Sun Prairie’s City Clerk Elena Hilby said her staff and volunteers have been working overtime to process close to 9,000 absentee requests.

“We just had to stop all operations, normally we would have worked this weekend and had ballots go out on Monday,” said Hilby.

The time lost now puts thousands of ballots behind schedule while another deadline looms.

On Thursday, clerks must mail requested absentee ballots to Military personnel serving overseas, a requirement by state and federal law.

Most clerks in Dane County tell 27 News they will make that deadline, but said it does put pressure on them as many said Military ballots in a typical election year would already be in the mail.