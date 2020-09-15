Texas teen charged with murder in shooting of sleeping woman

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas have arrested an 18-year-old woman on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman as she slept in her bed. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Emma Presler was charged Monday with murder in the death of Sierra Rhodd. Authorities say dozens of gunshots were fired late Sunday outside Rhodd’s home near Houston, and that she was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window. The sheriff says investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between some people and Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother, and that Rhodd was not the intended target. The investigation is ongoing.