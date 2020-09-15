TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of US 14 westbound blocked because of semi crash

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 westbound are blocked as emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck crash near Arena.

According to Iowa County Emergency Management, the crash was reported around 8 a.m. on Highway 14 and Hayward Crossing Road, between Helena and Arena.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office told 27 News that injuries were reported, but no other information was immediately available.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided an alternate route: