UPDATE: Ramp from I-39/90 southbound to Beltline reopens after crash

UPDATE: Ramp from I-39/90 southbound to Beltline reopens after crashUpdated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- The ramp from I-39/90 southbound to the westbound Beltline is back open after a semi-truck rolled over Tuesday morning.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office told 27 News minor injuries were reported.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The ramp from I-39/90 southbound to the westbound Beltline is blocked after a semi-truck rolled over Tuesday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The crash was reported at 5 a.m. and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation thinks the ramp will be closed until at least 7 a.m. while crews work to clear the scene.
