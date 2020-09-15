UPDATE: Ramp from I-39/90 southbound to Beltline reopens after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The ramp from I-39/90 southbound to the westbound Beltline is back open after a semi-truck rolled over Tuesday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office told 27 News minor injuries were reported.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The ramp from I-39/90 southbound to the westbound Beltline is blocked after a semi-truck rolled over Tuesday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on the WB Beltline entrance ramp from I-39 SB is closed due to a semi rollover. Find an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/uEhuxwEn1T — WKOW 27 (@WKOW) September 15, 2020

The crash was reported at 5 a.m. and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation thinks the ramp will be closed until at least 7 a.m. while crews work to clear the scene.

