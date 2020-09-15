Two women wanted in connection with stabbing arrested following standoff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have arrested two women they had been looking for in connection with an Aug. 13 attempted homicide.

Cierra L. Jackson, age 28, and Charmaine R Brown, age 55, face possible charges of first degree attempted homicide, both as party to a crime.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Kipling Drive at about 3:15 a.m. after a 911 call came in for a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers learned that two attempted homicide suspects from a previous stabbing incident were inside and refusing to come out.

Over the course of several hours of negotiating, patrol officers, with the assistance of SWAT, were able to successfully take them into custody.

Jackson and Brown were wanted in connection with the August stabbing where a 27-year-old Madison woman suffered a serious stab wound to the chest.

The woman said she was stabbed while trying to break up an altercation between others.