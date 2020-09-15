UK unemployment edges up in July but much worse expected

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that unemployment in the U.K. edged up in July even though large sections of the British economy reopened after the coronavirus lockdown. The 104,000 rise in the number of people unemployed during the three-month period to July raised the unemployment rate by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% — the biggest increase in the rate since the pandemic emerged. Analysts worry that unemployment will start to rise more markedly in the coming months as a salary-support government package, which encouraged over a million companies to keep nearly 10 million employees on payroll rather than fire them, is coming to an end.