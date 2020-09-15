UN experts decry continued abuse as Syria’s war grinds on

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed investigators have pointed to signs that Syria’s government continues to perpetrate rape, torture and murder as the country’s nine-year conflict grinds on. They also cite possible war crimes by a Turkey-backed coalition of rebel groups and call on Ankara to do more to help prevent them. The report from the Commission of Inquiry on Syria — its 21st — covers the first half of 2020 at a time when a cease-fire between rebels and the government and its allies has largely held in the rebel-held Idlib region since March. It notes also the new strains linked to the pandemic, a currency and economic crisis, and stiff new sanctions by the United States.