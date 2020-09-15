US: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria, no injuries

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. military spokesman says a helicopter for the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group has made an emergency landing in northeastern Syria. There were no injuries. The spokesman tweeted that the Tuesday morning incident wasn’t the result of hostile activity. He says the helicopter landed safely, emergency personnel responded and the crew was recovered. Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against IS militants. The U.S. carries out patrols in the area and over the past months there has been friction with Russian troops and Syrian government forces.