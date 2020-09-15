US industrial production growth slows, up 0.4% in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest increase of 0.4% in August, far weaker than the strong bounce back recorded in previous months when factories were coming back to life. The slight uptick followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June, when the industrial sector knocked down by the pandemic began to rebound. The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that manufacturing rose 1% but mining, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 2.5% as hurricanes and tropical storms shut down oil and gas drilling. It’s the fourth consecutive monthly increase after COVID-19 sent production plunging in March and April. But even with the gains over the summer, industrial production remains 7.3% below where it was in February.