ViacomCBS to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus

NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS will rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, set to debut early next year with new original shows. The launch date and pricing haven’t been disclosed. The move has been in the works since February, when CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS planned to add “substantial content” to CBS All Access to create a “combined ‘House of Brand’ product.” CBS and Viacom combined last August to better compete in the increasingly competitive streaming environment. The new service will add shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures in addition to CBS All Access’ existing movies and shows.