Vietnam sentences 7 to jail for human smuggling in UK

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in central Vietnam has sentenced seven people for smuggling a woman who later died in a truck together with 38 other people as they were being transported into Britain. According to the Thanh Nien newspaper, the six men and one woman were charged with “organizing and brokering illegal” immigration by the Ha Tinh provincial court in central Vietnam. They were accused of receiving $21,000 to take the woman to China, where they used a false passport to travel to France before loading her into a container truck to enter the U.K. last October. The case drew international attention and has forced Vietnam to step up their controls in human smuggling issues.