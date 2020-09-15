Virus death toll linked to Maine wedding grows to 5

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Public health authorities say the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak linked to a Maine wedding reception has grown to five. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday the August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus. The agency says the outbreak continues to sicken people around the state and is linked to other cases at a county jail and a rehabilitation center. The outbreaks stemming from the event have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of coronavirus through the summer. The church where the wedding was held said it is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.