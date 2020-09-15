VIRUS DIARY: Alone, craving change, but above all grateful
PHOENIX (AP) — The changing seasons have reminded one journalist that time keeps passing despite the coronavirus pandemic. She has found solace in decorating her studio apartment for autumn. It has been six months, and it can sometimes feel like humanity is nowhere near the end of this health crisis. Who could have predicted that “after the pandemic” would still seemingly be just as far away as before? She is reminded that time will continue and we should be grateful for every minute.