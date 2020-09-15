Whitewater businesses feeling impact of COVID-19 outbreak on campus

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 cases at UW-Whitewater could have a big impact on the community.

The school has 12,000 students in a town of less than 15,000 people. If you combine the Rock County satellite campus, UW-Whitewater has an economic impact on the region of nearly half-billion dollars. That is why business owners hop the campus isn't forced to shut down.

"It's going to be pretty tough," said Thayer Coburn. "We rely on university students. That's a huge part of our business, as it is for just about every other establishment of that sort in town."

There have been 168 new cases at the university in the past 10 days. School officials say they're stepping up their efforts to get students to follow safety guidelines.