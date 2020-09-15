Wisconsin governor pardons 9 more, raising total to 65

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned nine more people, raising the total number of people he’s pardoned since he took office to 65. Evers’ office announced the pardons Tuesday. The recipients included two former marijuana dealers; a woman who hit her daughter 26 years ago; three people who committed forgery; a former gas station burglar; a former cocaine dealer; and a man who got into a fight 14 years ago. A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore a host of rights, include the right to own a gun and vote.