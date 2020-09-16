$120M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. -- A $120 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Mount Pleasant.

One ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night and the Mega Ball.

The winner has not yet come forward.

He or she can opt to receive a $95.4 million cash prize.

The final jackpot was slightly higher than the estimated $119 million based on actual sales.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip on Spring Street.

It's the first and largest winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Wisconsin.