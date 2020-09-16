Alvarez comments on Trump’s role in Big 10’s return to football

MADISON (WKOW) --- UW Athletics Director Barry Alvarez says President Donald Trump was in contact with Big 10 league officials, but isn't sure how much that had to do with the league's decision to begin the football season.

In a Tweet shortly after the Big 10 announced it was reversing course and starting fall sports, Trump congratulated the league.

He also wrote, "It was my great honor to have helped."

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

In a Wednesday morning news conference, Alvarez said Trump had spoken to league commissioner Kevin Warren and that Trump had made saliva tests available.

"I think he drew attention to Big 10 football and had a solution," Alvarez said. "How much that had to do with us being back on the field, I don't know that answer."