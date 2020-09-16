Attorney Alan Dershowitz sues CNN over impeachment quote

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorney Alan Dershowitz is suing CNN for $300 million, alleging that it libeled him through its editing of a comment he made defending President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial. Dershowitz filed the lawsuit Tuesday in South Florida. The 82-year-old former Harvard Law professor alleges that CNN’s editing made it seem that he told the Senate in January that a president could commit illegal acts to benefit his reelection as long as he believes his reelection benefits the nation. He said CNN omitted an earlier comment where he said the acts cannot be illegal, damaging his reputation. CNN did not return a call seeking comment.