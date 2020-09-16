Beloit College to test entire student body for COVID-19 on weekly basis

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit College announced that it will, beginning next month, test its entire student body for COVID-19 on a weekly basis at no cost.

In addition to testing every student, 20 percent of the college's faculty and staff will also be sample-tested each week, according to a press release Beloit College sent Wednesday afternoon.

The ability to test at scale comes from a partnership between the school and Abbott Laboratories, a COVID-19 rapid test manufacturer.

Beloit College said that the test is a nasal swab that returns results in 20 or fewer minutes.

"This partnership gives us the capacity to take care of our students, staff, and faculty in the best way possible," said Scott Bierman, the college's president.

Testing the entire student body is expected to begin by mid-October. Until that time the college said it is testing about 20 percent of attendees weekly.

Many post-secondary educational institutions, like UW-Madison, have struggled to manage COVID-19 outbreaks as students have returned to school.

Beloit college reported no new students with COVID-19 on Wednesday and also had no students in quarantine.

To accommodate the increase in testing, the college will administer the swabs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in The Stack, the fourth floor of the Powerhouse, the new student union and athletic facility.

The college also intends to hire "up to eight certified nursing assistants or emergency medicine technicians" for staffing.

"These are people, not numbers, and so we’re glad to be able to offer this service, in a more private setting, to help keep our campus community safe," said Karen Mayse, director of engagement and leader of the new testing site.