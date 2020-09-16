Biden to join Senate Democrats online for lunch, questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is set to join Senate Democrats for an online lunch. The virtual event Thursday will be a homecoming, of sorts, for the former senator who is now the party’s presidential nominee. Biden will be fielding questions on the race for the White House and the down-ballot effort to wrest the Senate’s majority control from Republicans. But the private visit comes with the COVID-19 crisis and economic distress ahead of an election like no other. Biden will likely face tough questions about his strategy to defeat President Donald Trump. He will travel later in the day to Scranton, Pennsylvania, his boyhood hometown, for a CNN town hall.