Big Ten reverses course, football season back on

(WKOW) -- The Big Ten has announced that it will resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020.

(READ THE BIG 10's FULL NEWS RELEASE HERE)

The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process.

“Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing.

Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game.

Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

Badger Football posted a video clip to its Twitter account that "Wisconsin Football is Back," although the clip was likely pre-pandemic based on the tightly packed crowd.

You love to see it pic.twitter.com/snRBib7Ay5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 16, 2020

