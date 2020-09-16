Big Ten’s cardiac registry aims to study effects of COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten’s plan to play football this fall includes trying to save lives in the future. The conference Ten is setting up a cardiac registry to study the effects COVID-19 has on athletes’ hearts. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says the registry will help all students along with surrounding communities and the entire nation. Dr. Leslie Cooper chairs the cardiovascular department at the Mayo Clinic in Florida. He says the registry can potentially close a gap in research when it comes to the new coronavirus.