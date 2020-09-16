Braun 350th career HR, later plunked; Brews, Cards split DH

MILWAUKEE (AP) --

Brent Suter and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Ryan Braun hit his 350th career homer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 for a doubleheader split. The Cardinals took the opener 4-2 behind Adam Wainwright's four-hitter. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He missed the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers' 18-3 romp Tuesday night. Umpires warned both teams after Braun was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He was at the center of the trouble the previous night when he hit Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the wrist during a swing.