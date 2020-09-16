Digging Deeper: The pandemic’s impact on the hotel industry

MADISON (WKOW) -- We've seen many disappointments this year during the pandemic, with event after event having to cancel.

But those cancellations have been even harder for businesses impacted by fewer people traveling.

The hotel industry has been hit harder than most by the pandemic.

Many in Wisconsin decided to stay open, but immediately saw a big loss in guest bookings.

"If you were looking at our reservation system, it just went from a full system to just a couple rooms dotted here and there and a lot of that happens online, so we don't even get the phone calls. You just pull up your system and you see all these reservations kind of disappear from under your feet," said Joshua Paffel, manager at Hotel Ruby Marie in downtown Madison.

Bigger chains have also been struggling throughout the summer.

"As difficult as this stretch has been for us as a property to operate, we're fortunate to be able to have gotten through it, staying open to remain available for those guests who have been able to travel and be here," said Sheraton Madison general manager Adam Gautreaux.

