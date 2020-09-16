Election officials to consider voting deputies question

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials are expected to consider whether to allow special voting deputies back into nursing homes to help residents cast absentee ballots after postponing the discussion last week. The Wisconsin Election Commission is scheduled to consider the idea at a meeting Wednesday afternoon. The commission was set to take it up Sept. 10 but postponed that meeting after the state Supreme Court ordered local clerks to stop sending out absentee ballots just hours before the meeting was set to begin. The court issued the order as it pondered whether to add Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins to the ballot.