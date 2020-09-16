GOP shrugs off Trump’s call for ‘higher’ offer on virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Republicans should increase their offer for a coronavirus relief bill. But his allies in Congress aren’t so sure. Trump tweeted Wednesday that Republicans should “go for the much higher numbers” in the stalled negotiations with Democrats. The White House says Trump is particularly focused on getting a second round of stimulus checks to Americans. But top Republicans are shrugging off the president’s call and suggesting they are unwilling to push their offer much higher than $1 trillion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California says any deal will have to include far more than just another set of what she called “Trump checks.”